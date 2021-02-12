Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $3.71 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

