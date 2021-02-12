Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

American Express stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.