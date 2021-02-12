Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. AT&T makes up 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 372,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

