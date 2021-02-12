Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 453,363 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,852 shares of company stock worth $4,467,632 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.