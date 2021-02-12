Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average of $161.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

