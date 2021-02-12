Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.12 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

