Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

