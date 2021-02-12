Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $217,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

