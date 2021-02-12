Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000. Visa comprises 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 22,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $210.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average is $203.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

