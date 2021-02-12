MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $69,002.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00287660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00104193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090723 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00066147 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,336,109 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

MASQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

