Massnet (MASS) Price Up 36.5% This Week

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Massnet has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $122.66 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.04 or 0.01128484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.58 or 0.05803249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Massnet Profile

MASS is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 89,918,335 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

Buying and Selling Massnet

Massnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.