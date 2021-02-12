Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Tops $713,522.31 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $713,522.31 and approximately $72,038.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.52 or 0.03912619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

