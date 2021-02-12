Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lowered by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $340.05. 84,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.46. The company has a market capitalization of $339.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

