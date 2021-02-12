Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

MA opened at $342.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $341.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

