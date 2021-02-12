MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

