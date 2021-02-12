Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,034. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -260.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

