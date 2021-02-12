Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,224. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,809.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

