Maurice Sciammas Sells 5,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 348,976 shares in the company, valued at $132,631,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,848,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,612. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

