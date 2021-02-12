Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $14,616,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

