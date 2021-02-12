Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $56,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,436 shares of company stock worth $1,646,174. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.