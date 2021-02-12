Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 348,700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Maximus were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Maximus by 1,428.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 216,563 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Maximus by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 195,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.44. 3,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,501. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $84.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

