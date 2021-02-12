MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.04 Million

Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report sales of $205.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $205.13 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $62.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $811.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $837.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $860.07 million, with estimates ranging from $839.29 million to $882.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,687.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,259 shares of company stock worth $2,313,464. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.