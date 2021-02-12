McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.15% of McDonald’s worth $235,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after buying an additional 99,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.34. 22,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

