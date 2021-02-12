MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $3.15. MDC Partners shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 85,664 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDCA. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 591.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

