Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.87

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.87 and traded as high as $153.50. Mears Group shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 86,191 shares.

The company has a market cap of £166.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.87.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

