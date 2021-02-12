Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of Meat-Tech 3D Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) traded up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.48. 111,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 36,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Meat-Tech 3D Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D stem cell printing technology for cell based meat production. The company was formerly known as Ophectra Real Estate & Investments Ltd and changed its name to Meat-Tech 3D Ltd in October 2019. The company is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

