Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.28

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 2698496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Medallia alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,529 shares in the company, valued at $21,085,934.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,080,025.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,138,489.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,016,751 shares of company stock valued at $81,598,769 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,759,000 after acquiring an additional 240,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,116,000 after acquiring an additional 206,110 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.