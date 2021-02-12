MedReleaf Corp. (LEAF.TO) (TSE:LEAF) Given a C$0.75 Price Target by Haywood Securities Analysts

MedReleaf Corp. (LEAF.TO) (TSE:LEAF) has been given a C$0.75 price objective by analysts at Haywood Securities in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MedReleaf Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.58.

About MedReleaf Corp. (LEAF.TO)

MedReleaf Corp. produces and sells cannabis-based pharmaceutical products in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis oils, and cannabis oil capsules; and various accessories, including grinders, vaporizers, and lockable containers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

