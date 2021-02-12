Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.12. 28,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $119.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

