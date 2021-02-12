Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $119.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

