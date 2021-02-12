MEET.ONE Market Cap Hits $512,401.07 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $512,401.07 and $145.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 62% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00061081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00286564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00104396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00079795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00091527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00069092 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.