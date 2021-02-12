Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 36.1% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00426246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,414,041 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

