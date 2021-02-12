Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Up 137.5% in January

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MLXSF remained flat at $$82.91 during trading hours on Friday. Melexis has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $82.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

