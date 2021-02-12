Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of SMIZF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 2,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

