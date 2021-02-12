Meme (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.94 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Meme has a total market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $806.79 or 0.01691647 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00363886 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00032518 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

