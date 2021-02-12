Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) (LON:MHN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.84

Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) (LON:MHN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and traded as low as $99.50. Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) shares last traded at $100.50, with a volume of 23,445 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.79.

About Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) (LON:MHN)

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

