Mercury Price Up 20.6% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $11,129.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00282995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00105818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00080031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00093220 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00066595 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.