Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 2,765,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,250,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a market cap of $80.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

