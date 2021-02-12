Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.60

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 5708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIVO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at $191,520.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,272 shares of company stock worth $4,069,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after buying an additional 118,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

