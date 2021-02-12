Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 30,770 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $51.99.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.