Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $1.99 Million in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.80 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $78.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.