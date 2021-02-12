Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

