Metacoin Hits One Day Volume of $2,813.00 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metacoin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Metacoin has a total market cap of $77.86 million and $2,813.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.87 or 0.01101799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006444 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.49 or 0.05728868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.