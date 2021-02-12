Metadium (META) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $7.99 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.04 or 0.01128484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.58 or 0.05803249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

