Metal Achieves Market Cap of $55.45 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $55.45 million and $77.16 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.40 or 0.01125281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00057909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.25 or 0.05689762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.