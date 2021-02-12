Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.80 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $366,004.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00061910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00278901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00081328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00091398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066030 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

