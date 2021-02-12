MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $39,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

MET stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

