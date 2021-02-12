Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.55 ($10.05).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.47. Metro AG has a 12 month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12 month high of €13.50 ($15.88).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

