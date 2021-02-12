Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the January 14th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $$12.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. Metro has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.
Metro Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.