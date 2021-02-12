Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the January 14th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $$12.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. Metro has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

