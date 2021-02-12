Metronome Price Reaches $2.81 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $32.18 million and $113,410.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00005942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00287660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00104193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090723 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,774,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,440,091 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

